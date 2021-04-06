AG Marshall, chief pay tribute to fallen Kimberly Officer Nick O’Rear

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and others paid tribute to Kimberly Police Department fallen officer Nick O’Rear Tuesday, April 6.
Marshall joined Kimberly Police Chief Ricky Pridmore in paying tribute to Officer Nick O’Rear, of the Kimberly Police Department, who lost his life in the line of duty on February 5, 2020.
Marshall presented a commemoration in recognition of Officer O’Rear’s service and sacrifice to be displayed prominently at the Kimberly Police Department.
