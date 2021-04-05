SBA offering disaster assistance to people, businesses affected by January tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama businesses and people affected by the tornado on Jan. 25-26, 2021 can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said the SBA made the loans available in response to a letter from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on March 30, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.
The declaration covers Jefferson County and Bibb, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.
“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Alabama with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said Guzman. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”
The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Fultondale Public Library. Customer Service Representatives will be available at the DLOC to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help people complete their applications.
Visitors to the DLOC are encouraged to wear a face mask. The center will stay open until further notice.
“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said SBA’s Alabama District Director Tom Todt.
“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is June 1, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Jan. 3, 2022.
