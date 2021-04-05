32-year old woman killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at Patton Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting in a crowded park on Easter Sunday killed a 32-year-old woman and injured 5 others.
The victims ages range from 32-years-old to 5-years old.
The shooting broke out shortly before 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of 14th Avenue North and Sipsey Street at Patton Park, as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Easter holiday.
Birmingham Police said Areyelle Yarbrough of Bessemer was found shot to death lying on the ground just outside the passenger door of her car. A 21-year-old, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old were also shot. The victims were transported to an area hospital, their condition is listed as stable.
According to police, a preliminary investigation suggests an altercation among two groups of males led to the shooting.
Evidence collected indicates over 30 rounds were fired. Detectives have obtained witness accounts; however additional witnesses are encouraged to come forward.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
Officers believe multiple shooters were involved.
Comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley, a Birmingham native, is offering a $5,000 reward to help solve the case. Smiley said Yarbrough is the daughter of Pastor Yarbrough and a young woman he watched grow up.
Smiley said Yarbrough was killed trying to protect children at the park.
Smiley said, “We need these people off the streets and we need the support behind the Birmingham Police Department.”
