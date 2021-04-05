Monitoring COVID-19 cases across UA system

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama system reported 56 student COVID-19 positives for the week of March 26-April 1. That’s up from last week’s report of 52.
The UA System released the new COVID-19 data dashboard Friday, April 2.
The System includes UA, UAB and UAH.
The University of Alabama had 26 positive student cases. UAB had 11 student cases and UAH had the biggest jump with 19.
The breakdown of those student cases by university:
UA - 26
UAB - 11
UAH - 19
From UA System: In consultation with public health and infectious disease experts – and having reviewed COVID-19 trends and projections, as well as data and lessons learned from 2020 – UA System campuses increased the frequency and volume of testing for the spring semester.
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit https://uasystem.edu/covid-19-dashboard
