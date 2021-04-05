McDonald’s adds new McFlurry flavor for National Caramel Day

“McDonald’s loves giving customers any excuse to make an ordinary day feel extraordinary. So, today, on National Caramel Day (yes, we know it’s a totally-made-up holiday), we are celebrating by unveiling our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry®, coming to restaurants on May 3! This craveable new treat will be available for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide, while supplies last,” McDonald’s said in a release.