Man and woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and a woman were shot and killed Sunday evening in Bessemer, according to police.
The Jefferson County Coroner identified the woman as 27-year-old Kamisha Malea Davis of Bessemer. The 22-year-old man has been identified, but his name has not been released because the family has not been notified.
The two were shot in the 80 block of 1st Ave N sometime around 7:15 p.m.
The male victim died at the scene, the female victim died after being taken to UAB Medical West.
Investigators say they are speaking to witnesses to determine the motive behind the shooting. No suspects are in custody at this time.
