Man shot, killed during assault in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed during an assault in Bessemer.
The Jefferson County Coroner said Demario Lawrence Kirkland of Bessemer was shot Saturday evening at 6:43 p.m. in the 100 block of 10st Street South. Kirkland died more than an hour after he was shot.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Bessemer Police said it is not known at this time what lead to Kirkland being shot. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to determine what happened to Kirkland.
If anyone has information relating to Kirkland’s death contact the Bessemer Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 205-481-4366.
