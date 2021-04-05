Jehovah’s Witnesses’ year without knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been one year since Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide adjusted their hallmark methods of sharing.
The pandemic changed the practice of ringing doorbells and knocking on doors. The ministry then turned to making phone calls and writing letters.
“Witnesses have embraced this shift, finding the good in these trying times,” said Joseph Castano, who reports a 30 percent increase in the Witnesses’ preaching activity in his region of northern Virginia and nearby parts of West Virginia. “In fact, I hear many saying, ‘I’m able to do more now.’”
In March 2020, the some 1.3 million Witnesses in the United States suspended their door-to-door and face-to-face forms of public ministry and moved congregation meetings to videoconferencing.
“It has been a very deliberate decision based on two principles: our respect for life and love of neighbor,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “But we are still witnesses and, as such, we must testify about our faith. So it was inevitable that we would find a way to continue our work.”
In the bitterly cold winters of Arden Hills, Minnesota, Terri Whitmore normally bundles up for the door-to-door ministry in a long down coat and snow boots—sometimes with removable cleats to help navigate icy sidewalks. Now she sits at her dining room table, sips on hot tea, and calls people on her cell phone to share the same message.
In December, she conducted more than twice as many Bible studies than in any prior month.
“I’m having a blast,” she said. “After a nice phone call, it energizes you. You can’t wait to make the next call.”
Nearly 51,000 people in the United States last year made a request for a Witness to contact them, either through a local congregation or jw.org.
It was almost 70 years ago that Charlotte Sawyer vowed to do the Lord’s work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She could often spend a full day preaching from door-to-door, conducting in-home Bible studies, and standing with a cart displaying Bible-based literature at a shopping mall. Then age and poor health slowed her down.
“I just didn’t have the energy to stay out as long,” said Sawyer, 81, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama. But during the pandemic, she has regularly participated in virtual ministry groups, making dozens of telephone calls, and writing hundreds of letters.
Sawyer said the door-to-door ministry will always be her preferred mode of preaching, but when it resumes she will not stop calling people and writing letters. “I see the value in it,” she said. “We’re reaching people. Sometimes they cannot come to their door, but they will get their mail.”
