Jefferson County Schools to require face masks through end of 2020-21 school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has announced face masks will be required for students, faculty, staff, and visitors throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
JEFCOED Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin made the announcement Monday.
A state health order concerning mask wearing expires in Alabama on Friday, April 9.
Despite the end of the mandate, many health leaders - including the Alabama Department of Public Health - continue to remind folks face masks are one of the most successful tools in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“This has been the most difficult school year in my 27 years in education, but we’re almost to the finish line! Please do your part to help us finish this school year safely. I want us to get back to normal as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Gonsoulin.
