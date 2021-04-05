Greene Co. Schools returned to in-person learning Monday

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some students at one West Alabama school system are taking another step toward getting back to normal.
According to the Greene County Schools superintendent Dr. Corey Jones, now that Greene County Schools’ COVID positivity rate has fallen to 5% , students and staff can return to face to face instruction at least two days a week starting today.
Over 50% of their employees have been vaccinated, thanks to the Greene County Health Department. Students with last names A through M will go to school Monday and Tuesday.
Students with last names N through Z will take part in in-person learning Wednesday and Thursday. Everyone will learn remotely on Fridays so the schools can be deep cleaned.
Dr. Jones said safety has always been at the top of their COVID prevention plans. “The reason with this vaccine, Greene County our number one priority when this pandemic started over a year was to ensure we did not lose a student or an employee to COVID-19. Thank God at this point we have not,” said Jones.
Students in the same household can come to school on the same day. Parents still have the option to have their kids remain fully virtual if they want to.
