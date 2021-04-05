Friends, flowers and Bud’s Best

Friends, flowers and Bud’s Best
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)
By Fred Hunter | April 5, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:41 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’ve got some real treasures, including the story of a man who makes a million an hour - cookies that is! You’ll learn the secret behind Bud’s Best Cookies.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

You might want to pack a lunch and some comfortable shoes when we take you for a Franklin County walk in the woods at Rock Bridge Park.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

We’ll swing open the Vault and take you down the road to Pike Road for another visit with Cowboy Bruce. With flowers blooming everywhere, we’ll look back to a place called White Flowers, and you’ll see why and why it’s Absolutely Alabama.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.