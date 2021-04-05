1,000 food boxes donated to community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Eric Hall, Our Revolution, and the Tri-County(AL) Chapter of the Links, Inc., along with Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Jefferson) will give out 1,000 boxes of food to the community Monday, April 5.
The event featuring the food box giveaway will be held Monday, April 5, 2021at Legion Field in Birmingham at 10 A.M.
The food boxes will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
The food boxes will include an assortment of meats, vegetables, cheese, dessert, butter, and milk.
According to Rep. Givan, “Right now, there are many families and individuals in our community who need immediate assistance due to losing their jobs during the pandemic. We must continue these types of efforts and assist our neighbors in times of need. By working together, we can help make sure that the most vulnerable citizens, like children and the elderly, aren’t going to bed hungry. Working together, we can achieve results and make a positive difference in our community.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.