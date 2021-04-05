FIRST ALERT: Possible strong storms by Wednesday night

Our Next Big Thing will be brewing to our west on Wednesday, so ahead of the system we will see an increase in cloud cover, a slight chance for showers and storms during the evening hours in west Alabama, and highs generally in the lower 80s. We are still trying to nail down the timing of the system for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For now, after 10 p.m., west Alabama needs to stay weather aware. Storms could be strong and there is a low-end threat for damaging wind gusts and a spin up tornado. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ but not enough to cause much of a flooding issue.