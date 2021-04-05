FIRST ALERT: Possible strong storms by Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another beautiful day and even warmer than it was yesterday! Sunny, southwest winds at 5-10 mph and highs in the middle and upper 70s can be expected this afternoon. The warming trend continues tomorrow, and temperatures will start in the lower 50s and reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Our Next Big Thing will be brewing to our west on Wednesday, so ahead of the system we will see an increase in cloud cover, a slight chance for showers and storms during the evening hours in west Alabama, and highs generally in the lower 80s. We are still trying to nail down the timing of the system for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For now, after 10 p.m., west Alabama needs to stay weather aware. Storms could be strong and there is a low-end threat for damaging wind gusts and a spin up tornado. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ but not enough to cause much of a flooding issue.
First Alert for a wet and stormy start to Thursday, so have a way to get alert information and plan slow travel conditions. After Thursday morning, the weather pattern becomes complicated, and it looks unsettled now through the weekend. The models of course show different solutions, so we just need to expect rain and storms chances daily until we can nail down the timing and strength.
I don’t see any big swings in temperatures over the next seven days, so if you are wondering if you should start planting flowers or a garden, I will say that I see no signs of bitterly cold weather over the next seven days. Normally it’s difficult to see freezing temperatures after April 15.
Enjoy the lovely weather.
