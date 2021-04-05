NEW MARKET, Ala. (WBRC) - There are still a few farms in our state which have been in the same family for generations but with the growth of cities and the changing fortunes of farming those which have survived have done so by evolving and innovating. Hubert Farms in New Market is one such operation and their most recent crop is a far cry from the cotton and corn grown in The Tennessee Valley for generations. Theirs, then, is a story of changing times and tulips!
“My great-great granddad emigrated from Bavaria. He settled in Madison County and his son eventually bought what we still refer to as The Home Place right across the street there in 1917. My granddad, Wade, then really took the farm into the modern era.”
Seth Hubert is a farmer. Never dreamed of being anything else, “I always thought it was the coolest job in the world and thought my Dad was the coolest guy on the planet. I never thought I would do anything different.”
The dramatic growth in this part of our state continues but in The Tennessee Valley that’s also meant a changing landscape for agriculture, but farmers find a way.
Seth says, “You can’t compete with the development. If you want a life in Ag or if maybe you want something to leave to my daughter and my son, you better try something different, buddy. Lots of times when you follow the herd, you walk through manure.”
So, the Hubert Family turned to tulips. “A lot of people thought I had lost my mind. I know they did and there were nights staring at the ceiling where I wondered if I lost my mind, too, but we’re here now. There’s 212,288 bulbs to be exact. There are 65 varieties on 65 raised beds. There’s a plethora. There’s Single Early, Single Lates, Double Early, Double Lates. There’s Darwin Hybrids, Triumphs, Fringed and Parrot Tulips, Viridiflora, Kaufmanniana. So, you’re going to see, probably, some tulips that you’ve never seen.”
“People have said the same thing, ‘Oh, I didn’t know there were so many tulips. I’ve never seen this one before’ and they’re excited about it.”
Seth adds, “My wife and me are beyond grateful and feel blessed at how people have responded. They’ve thoroughly enjoyed it and especially what we’re coming out of, to get outside and do something.”
And there are more plans for Hubert Farms, “We want it to be a lifestyle where you can come and there’s something going on all the time on the farm.”
