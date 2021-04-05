NEW MARKET, Ala. (WBRC) - There are still a few farms in our state which have been in the same family for generations but with the growth of cities and the changing fortunes of farming those which have survived have done so by evolving and innovating. Hubert Farms in New Market is one such operation and their most recent crop is a far cry from the cotton and corn grown in The Tennessee Valley for generations. Theirs, then, is a story of changing times and tulips!