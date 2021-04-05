Center Point congregation in new church after losing old building in fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Center Point church family settled into their new building Easter Sunday after their old building was nearly destroyed in a fire days before Thanksgiving 2020.
Greater Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Center Point moved into a new church building at 945 Center Point Parkway in Birmingham.
“I’m exuberant. I don’t have words to describe how grateful I am to be here,” said Pastor Lawrence Jackson.
The old church was destroyed by fire in November 2020.
“We are so blessed to have a church home that will allow us to continue the hard work we are doing in the community. With the added space, we now have the opportunity to do so much more,” Jackson said.
The celebration included Easter Sunday service, a parade, and an Easter egg hunt.
