Bessemer PD: person shot in torso trying to buy PS5

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said a person was shot Easter Sunday while meeting someone to buy a PS5.
At approximately 4:00 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North (Carver Park) on a person shot.
Officers said the victim was shot in the torso. Investigators said the victim was meeting someone from Facebook Marketplace to purchase a PS5.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering information on suspect(s).
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Bessemer Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 205-481-4366.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.