Bessemer PD: person shot in torso trying to buy PS5
By WBRC Staff | April 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 11:18 AM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police said a person was shot Easter Sunday while meeting someone to buy a PS5.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North (Carver Park) on a person shot.

Officers said the victim was shot in the torso. Investigators said the victim was meeting someone from Facebook Marketplace to purchase a PS5.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering information on suspect(s).

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Bessemer Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 205-481-4366.

