1-year-old and two others killed in Tuscaloosa car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 1-year-old child and two women were killed in a head on collision Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa.
According to ALEA officials, the crash occurred on I-59 about 4 miles north of Knoxville, around 7 a.m. when a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by 25-year-old Tiara Monae Walker collided head-on with a 2020 Kia Forte driven by 26-year-old Annie Keyero Cooks of Quitman, Miss.
Walker, Cooks and Cooks’ 1-year-old passenger were all pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
