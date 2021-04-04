Together for Easter service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Easter, many churches are returning to the sanctuary after worshipping online last year.
Shades Mountain Baptist welcomed their congregation on campus.
Pastor Danny Wood said they’re still using safety guidelines to protect everyone, but he’s thrilled to worship together on the resurrection day.
Wood said this was also the first time the choir performed together in the sanctuary in a long time.
“It’s nice to have the technology to live stream and connect people that way, but nothing will substitute being face to face and seeing people and having that closeness of fellowship,” said Wood.
Leaders say the church will continue to offer live streaming of their services for people who can’t attend in person.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.