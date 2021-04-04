Remembering Alabama super fan Luke Ratliff, aka Fluffopotamus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of people gathered at Coleman Coliseum Saturday afternoon to remember Crimson Tide student and super fan, Luke Ratliff.
Ratliff passed away unexpectedly Friday night due to an illness. He was 23-years-old and set to graduate from Alabama this spring.
“It’s impossible, I can’t even put into words what Luke meant to me,” said friend Reagan Starner.
Ratliff, mostly known as Fluffopotamus, loved Alabama basketball to his core. He was widely known at games for leading the student section in cheers and his plaid jackets.
“Sitting there in the student section, we would always see a big ole guy in a plaid jacket at all times and he’s always been the life of the student section,” said Alabama student Dillon McClain.
“I know he made a heck of an impact on me, and I know he made a heck of an impact on our student body, this university and community,” said Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne.
Byrne said Alabama is currently making plans to honor Ratliff in the near future.
