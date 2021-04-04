Central Alabama in green on COVID transmission map

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest state risk indicator map shows central Alabama is in the green and has a low risk for COVID-19 transmission, but doctors continue to warn about concerning trends and spring events that typically bring people together.
The data is updated every Thursday based on reports through the previous Saturday, but doctors say as we look ahead - things could change.
“Once areas are in the yellow, they can rapidly go to the red. That’s when we start to see areas impacted. That’s why we’re here now to say there are some early indicators that things are headed in the wrong direction before we start seeing an increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Ellen Eaton, Assistant Professor of Infectious Diseases, UAB.
It’s a warning UAB leaders hope you’ll take to heart as the state approaches the end of the mask mandate April 9th --- and then it’ll be up to you to keep wearing one. And as many people prepare to celebrate things like Easter with family.
Health experts say to make a celebration plan around COVID safety measures. For example, doctors say adults who are fully vaccinated can be around other adults who are fully vaccinated in small group settings without masks.
‘If children are from one household and not medically fragile,” said Dr. Eaton, “It’s a low risk environment for them to be around other fully vaccinated adults. What I discourage is children from multiple households - cousins coming in from out of town all gathering.”
School COVID cases are starting to increase again. The latest data shows 236 cases were reported this week, up from 181 the week prior.
To check numbers in your child’s district visit ALABAMA’S K-12 COVID-19 SCHOOL DASHBOARD (arcgis.com)
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.