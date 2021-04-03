Where are we in COVID-19 fight?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Earlier this week, the head of the CDC gave an ominous warning about COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country hinting that a fourth COVID-19 surge could come if state’s loosen COVID restrictions too soon.
“I’m going to reflect on the feeling I have of impending doom.” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
Later in the week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s leading health experts, said he wouldn’t use those exact words but says the CDC director made a valid case about the country returning to normal too quickly.
Fauci says we’re seeing cases that have plateaued over the past couple of weeks and now they’re starting to inch up. He’s asking folks not to declare victory prematurely. And that’s something UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag agrees with.
Saag tells us his biggest concern is jumping the gun and getting back to normal too soon before enough people are vaccinated.
“It’s a message to all of us to be extra careful and especially those people who have not been vaccinated because that variant is out there and its more easily transmissible,” Dr. Saag said.
Saag says we’re almost out of the woods. More vaccine will soon be readily available in Alabama. Beginning Monday, Alabamians 16 and older will become eligible for a shot in the arm.
“All of us who have been waiting around the for the vaccine, it’s going to be there for you within the next month. So get in line, get your vaccine and then once all of us are protected then we can start relaxing and getting back to some degree of normalcy,” Saag said.
Saag’s other concern is the number of people who are still hesitant to take the vaccine. The state tells us its working on messaging to encourage more people to get vaccinated in Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.