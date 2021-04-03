Two-vehicle car wreck claimed the lives of two people last night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two people on April 2, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. William Carson Parker, 20, was fatally injured when the 2011 Kia Sportage he was driving traveled into the opposite lane of travel and collided with a 2018 Toyota RAV4.
Officials tell WAFF Parker was not wearing a seat belt when he was pronounced dead at the scene. Cecelia Springer Benefield, 63, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
ALEA said the crash occurred on Alabama 36 near Dry Creek Cove Road, approximately two miles west of Lacey Springs. This accident is under further investigation.
