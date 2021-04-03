Police searching for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a man who has not been seen since the end of March.
58-year-old Gregory Ray is a 6′2″ black male, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen on Tuesday March 30 around 10:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of 1st Ave N. wearing a white t-shirt light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
According to police Mr. Ray suffers from a mental condition that may impair his judgement and cause him to have combative behavior.
Anyone with information about Mr. Ray’s whereabouts is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 205-705-9732 or dial 911. Anyone with information related to this cased can contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
