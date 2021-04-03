More than 700 providers with vaccine starting next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health officials say next week there will be multiple vaccine distribution sites in every county that will be administering shots.
Dr. Scott Harris with the state health department said there will be more than 700 different locations that will have vaccine supply from the state.
But, there are also hundreds of locations with chain pharmacies that will be giving out shots. Those are a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, so the doses don’t take away from the state’s allotment.
Harris said that the state’s allotment this coming week will be bigger.
He said more than 160,000 first doses are expected to come in. That’s the most the state has ever received.
Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Health Department said the additional doses coming in means vaccine appointments shouldn’t be as hard to find.
“I think people are going to find that not only are there more vaccines available, more providers available, but I think appointments are going to be very easy to come by,” Willeford said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health does have a list of every provider in the state that is able to administer vaccines, including the chain pharmacies.
