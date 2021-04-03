Montgomery police officer charged with using position for personal gain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being charged with using official position for personal gain.
The Montgomery Police Department said it has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Nathaniel Miles after charging him. MPD initiated the investigation Friday after conducting an internal investigation.
Miles, who has been with MPD since 2019, was assigned to patrol, MPD said.
Court documents regarding details on the charge were not immediately available.
