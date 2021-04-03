Local church collects supplies for storm victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local church says they have plenty of supplies for anyone affected by the recent tornadoes that hit Alabama.
Cross Creek Baptist Church in Pelham collects and distributes the supplies, but anyone with storm damage from any area is welcome.
It started when Pastor Brandon Hudson reached out to Pelham officials about how they could help. City leaders asked if they could use their church as a donation site. Hudson says the support from the community is impressive. He wants people to know there is plenty to go around.
“We’re encouraging people to take as much as they need,” said Hudson. “We don’t have a scarcity mindset, we have enough, and we believe we will continue to have enough.”
Jill Hudson helps with the donation center; she says it’s a real blessing to listen and hear people’s needs. She hopes this will build a stronger connection with the church and community.
Hudson says they still have specific needs, such as paper goods and trash bags.
The donation center is closed for Easter but will open back on Monday.
