2 suspects in custody after shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge injures 5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are in custody after multiple people were injured in an early morning shooting outside a Tuscaloosa lounge.
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, shots were fired in the Temerson Square area of downtown Tuscaloosa at 2:47 a.m. Saturday. At least 5 people were shot, all of them transported to DCH Medical Regional for treatment.
Police were able to detain multiple persons of interest at the time of the shooting, and after interviewing witnesses, examining evidence and viewing video footage, investigators were able to identify 22-year-old Joe Nathan Brothers Jr and 23-year-old Joshua Marquese Coston as the initial aggressors of the incident.
According to police, Brothers and Coston had begun shooting at a group of people whom they had been involved in an altercation with earlier in the night outside Roxy’s Bar. People in the group began shooting back and Coston was hit with a bullet.
WBRC spoke with a witness, Chris Kelly, about what happened.
Coston was transported to a medical facility and will be booked into jail after treatment. The other four victim’s injuries are being reported as non life threatening.
Both Brothers and Coston are being charged with 4 counts of attempted murder, 1 count of shooting into an occupied building, 3 counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and 3 counts of shooting into an unoccupied building. Bond for each of them totaled at $360,000.
According to TPD, the investigation is ongoing, and additional persons may be charged in the future.
