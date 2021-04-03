Birmingham Business Journal sees jobs resiliency in the Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the state’s unemployment rate falls, we’re taking a closer look at Birmingham and if jobs are coming back to the Magic City.
“Jobs, help wanted ads, are up about 5.1 percent in February, the most recent data available,” said Ty West, editor of Birmingham Business Journal.
The Birmingham Business Journal has looked into what kind of jobs are coming back.
“Anecdotally, particularly the retail and hospitality sector, you are seeing a ton of help wanted signs around the metro area,” said West.
Restaurants and stores lost a lot of their workforce during the pandemic, but West believes Birmingham is primed for a resurgence.
“To see those retailers, those restaurants in the hospitality sector bouncing back is a positive sign, although it does carry a few challenges with it,” West noted.
There is a limited labor market for hospitality jobs, which can make filling those positions challenging.
He also notes healthcare and logistics jobs are available in Birmingham, part of a growth arc that goes back years.
“The momentum that Birmingham had before the pandemic, if you go back to 2018, 2019, those were our two best years in terms of job growth,” West said.
He sees that trend continuing moving forward.
