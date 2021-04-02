Woman killed in early morning crash in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa Police said 44-year-old Lavonta Caldwell was killed in the accident happened on Highway 11 and University Boulevard East near Wildwood Trace just after 3 a.m.
Caldwell’s car and the truck involved in the crash were found about 20 feet down the roadside ravine.
The road was closed for several hours while debris was cleared and the department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit conducted an on-scene investigation.
The driver of the truck was located near the intersection of U.S. 11 and Ridge Haven later Friday morning. The 39-year-old Tuscaloosa County resident was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The investigation by TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is ongoing.
