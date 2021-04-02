White House commemorative Easter eggs coming to Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Washington goes to Bibb County.
Instead of the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn this year, the White House is sending the official wooden Easter eggs to community health centers across the country.
These are health centers that are currently serving as vaccination sites in underserved communities.
The Cahaba Medical Care Foundation in Centreville is one of the sites and the front line workers there will get hundreds of the commemorative eggs. The sites will share the eggs with front line workers, volunteers and members of the community who get vaccinated to share with their children or children in their lives.
The Cahaba Medical Care Foundation will get a shipment of two boxes, each containing 400 commemorative Easter eggs.
