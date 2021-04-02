VA Medical Centers will vaccinate all veterans, their spouses and care givers under Save Live Act

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden signed the Save Lives Act in March, allowing VA Medical Centers like the one in Tuscaloosa to vaccinate all veterans and some of their loved ones against COVID-19.
The Saves Lives Act expands the VA’s legal authority to provide COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans regardless of their VA healthcare enrollment status, as well as Veteran spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries. It also sets up a special call center to set up vaccinations by appointment.
“Vaccinating their caregivers, as well as their spouses creates a safer environment and actually also allows for more freedom for that veteran,” said John Merkle, Director of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.
Terrill Stephenson said it’s great for his wife. “She had to bring me here. I can get hers too. We can kill two birds with one stone,” he said.
Stephenson hopes more veterans and their families take advantage of the opportunity. “I think it’s a great idea. It’s going to speed everything up to try and get more people in and get them out.”
Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability. Please call 1-844-435-0505, Monday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., to schedule an appointment at the location nearest to you.
