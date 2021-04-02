New bond revocation motion filed for Bramblett crash suspect

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records show that a motion to revoke the bond of Johnston Taylor was filed Wednesday.
Taylor is charged with manslaughter in the crash that killed Rod and Paula Bramblett in May 2019. He was 16 at the time.
Taylor’s bond was previously revoked but later reinstated in April 2020.
The details of this latest motion are unclear.
Taylor, who is now 18, was also scheduled for a youthful offender status hearing on Tuesday. The outcome of that hearing is also unclear.
Court documents state that Taylor was driving around 91 mph when he crashed into the Brambletts’ vehicle at Shug Jordan Parkway and West Sanford Avenue in Auburn on May 25, 2019.
