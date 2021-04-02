Hoover City Schools will require masks for rest of school year

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools’ leaders released guidance Friday on requiring masks for the remainder of the school year.
Parents, guardians and staff received this email:
HCS- We realize that 2020-2021 has been a difficult school year, and we cannot thank you enough for your willingness to work with us during these unprecedented times.
Although the COVID-19 positive cases throughout the school district have decreased, we still have new cases being reported daily. In addition, some employees who desire to receive the vaccines have not yet been fully vaccinated. Thus, we will continue to follow CDC recommendations and require masks and facial coverings inside our school buildings and on school buses for the remainder of this school year.
As a reminder, masks and facial coverings are not required outdoors if social distancing can be attained.
The safety of our employees and students is our top priority, and the adherence to safety procedures and policies has played a vital role in helping to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
What our amazing employees and students have accomplished during this pandemic is nothing short of phenomenal given the challenges, and as important, your support and patience have been invaluable.
Click here for access to the HCS dashboard and other resources.
