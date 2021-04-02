Angry customer shoots at Burger King employee, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are responding to a shooting at a Burger King in East Memphis.
According to Memphis Police, a woman who was upset about the long wait time at the drive-thru window fired shots.
The suspect got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan and walked to the drive-thru window.
Video surveillance showed the suspect grab a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers, police said.
No one was injured.
Officers said a man was driving the car.
No arrests have been made at this point.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.