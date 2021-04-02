Alabama Gang’s Red Farmer ready to race this weekend after storm damages racecar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After his racecar was damaged in last week’s storm, Alabama Gang’s Red Farmer is getting back in the driver seat this weekend to race at Talladega’s Short Track.
The legendary NASCAR driver’s racecar and hauler were hit by trees and debris in last week’s storm, causing him to miss last week’s race, a first for him in over a year.
Saturday night he will return to the dirt track after restoring his racecar and getting a new hauler.
“I had a bunch of help, they built a new roof, so we’re going to test the car out and see how it does, it ran good before the tornado hit, so we’ll see Saturday night,” said Farmer.
