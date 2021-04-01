State health officials say vaccine will soon be easier to find

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC reports that Alabama has administered the fewest vaccine doses per 100,000 residents out of every state, ranking it last for vaccine rollout.
But, state health officials said the distribution will speed up soon.
Dr. Karen Landers said by the end of this week, all enrolled providers within the state will be given doses of vaccine. That’s more than 1,200 suppliers.
Dr. Landers said a lack of vaccine supply and a lack of providers is why the state is ranking last, along with a lag in data.
She said all three vaccine companies have increased production, meaning the state is getting more doses to give out. She said it also helps that more statewide partners are joining the federal retail pharmacy program.
Landers said the demand for vaccine still outweighs the supply, but within the next month, it shouldn’t be as hard to find an appointment.
“I think there has been a lot of progress,” Landers said. “I am very hopeful with these additional opportunities, that persons will have a much easier time accessing vaccine where they want to receive it.”
Dr. Landers said supply is still not where it needs to be to move onto the next phase of the distribution plan.
She said the state will open it up to more people when supply increases even more.
