FIRST ALERT for windy and chilly temperatures Thursday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the gradual warm-up for next week. The first half of next week will give way to warmer morning temperatures with lows in the 40s and 50s. We will also see warmer afternoons with highs well into the 70s. A few spots could approach the lower 80s by next Wednesday. Cloud cover will slowly increase next week, but we should remain dry through Wednesday. Our next cold front could move into the area next Thursday giving us a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Good News: I don’t see any significant severe threats over the next seven to ten days.