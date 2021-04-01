FIRST ALERT for windy and chilly temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We begin April Fools’ Day with temperatures that seem like a joke for this time of the year. We are waking up with most of us in the 30s. Temperatures are nearly 10-15 degrees below average to start out the month. Make sure you dress warmly today because it will feel more like a January day. Temperatures are nearly 25-30 degrees colder now compared to this time yesterday.
First Alert AccuTrack is showing a clear sky. The cold front that moved through yesterday is out of here and bringing us plenty of cold air across the Southeast. The big story today will be the wind. A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama from 9 AM to 6 PM today. Plan for sustained northwest winds at 15-25 mph with wind gusts around 35 mph.
With so much rainfall over the past several weeks, wind speeds this high could result in some minor power outages and a few trees going down. Make sure you secure outdoor furniture and the trash cans. If you don’t, you might find a few of them down the street! Temperatures today will remain well below average with highs in the lower 50s. Good news is that we see plenty of sunshine. Combination of wind and sunshine should really help dry us out.
First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Central Alabama tonight from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday. Winds are forecast to become calm with a clear sky. It will be ideal for temperatures to drop rapidly. Most spots could drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you protect and cover your plants and garden. Make sure you also bring your pets inside.
It would not surprise me if a few spots tie or break their record low temperature for tomorrow.
Record Low Temperatures for April 2:
Birmingham: 28° set in 1992
Anniston: 29°F set in 1992
Tuscaloosa: 30°F set in 1992
Sunshine Continues Friday: Sunny weather will continue Friday after a very cold start to the day. Our average high should be in the lower 70s, but we will remain 10-15 degrees below average tomorrow afternoon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50s. It’ll remain breezy tomorrow, but nothing like today’s wind speeds. Plan for a north wind at 10-15 mph.
Potential Freeze Saturday Morning: I would keep my garden and plants covered and protected for Saturday morning too. Models show temperatures slightly warmer than tonight, but most of us could wake up with temperatures in the lower 30s. A few spots could still drop into the upper 20s. We’ll likely see a few extra clouds move in Saturday afternoon, but we’ll stay dry with temperatures beginning to warm up. Plan for highs in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky Saturday.
Easter Sunday Forecast: Easter Sunday is looking fantastic! It’ll start off cool with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs approaching the lower 70s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the gradual warm-up for next week. The first half of next week will give way to warmer morning temperatures with lows in the 40s and 50s. We will also see warmer afternoons with highs well into the 70s. A few spots could approach the lower 80s by next Wednesday. Cloud cover will slowly increase next week, but we should remain dry through Wednesday. Our next cold front could move into the area next Thursday giving us a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Good News: I don’t see any significant severe threats over the next seven to ten days.
