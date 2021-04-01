Brierfield woman loses home in last Thursday’s tornado

BRIERFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Many in Bibb County are still cleaning up after a tornado ripped through the county, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.
The Brierfield community was one of the areas hardest hit. Sharon Ledlow has been living in there her entire life.
Unfortunately, her home and many of her precious possessions were demolished last Thursday, but she’s thankful everyone in this community survived.
Sharon Ledlow was at work when she got a call from her friend saying a tornado was heading toward Bibb county. That’s when she made the frantic call to her daughter telling her that she and her brother needed to get to safety immediately, while she sped home.
“Oh my God! It was so scary because 10 minutes after I got the call saying that the tornado was heading this way, my daughter called crying and that was devesating,” Ledlow said.
Ledlow’s daughter broke the news that their home was gone.
But thankfully, her daughter and son made it across the street to the community center joining Ledlow’s mother and father.
“I wasn’t worried about the house. I was just wanting to know that everybody was safe, so I was asking her where her brother was, where my parents and everybody was. She said everybody was okay, but I still wanted to get home. I just needed to see them,” Ledlow explained.
Ledlow said the drive home normally takes 45 minutes or longer, but she made it home in less than 30 minutes.
She checked in with her family and saw what was left of her home.
“The ceiling over my bedroom is completely gone. It was tarped, but the tarp just broke and now everything is water damaged. All this material stuff, it can be replaced. I’m just glad that everybody made it out safe and alive. We’re just so grateful at this point,” Ledlow said.
Ledlow’s father built the community center where family took shelter from the storm. They’ll be staying there until they can get back on their feet.
This community needs all the help it can get especially with cleanup.
For more information on how you can help, reach out to Sharon Ledlow on Facebook.
