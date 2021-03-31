Tuscaloosa tornado drive held for Hale and Bibb counties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve highlighted ways people are assisting those affected by the storm in Hale and Bibb counties. Four groups in Tuscaloosa are teaming up to host a donation drive for storm victims in Hale and Bibb counties.
The drive lasts until this Friday, so there’s still time to donate.
Alabama One, United Way of West Alabama, Capitol Park Title, and Two Men and a Truck are working together to gather supplies for those most impacted by last week’s tornado.
Examples of items needed are: water, cleaning supplies, toiletries, flashlights, clothes in all sizes, trash bags, crayons with coloring books, feminine supplies, tarps, generators, gloves, ear plugs, safety glasses, and towels.
Drop-off locations include all Alabama One locations in Tuscaloosa: Veteran’s Memorial Parkway, BF Goodrich branch, Taylorville branch, Skyland East branch, Skyland West branch, Hwy 43 branch, Rice Mine Branch, United Way of West Alabama’s office on 6th Street and Capitol Park title on 7th Street.
