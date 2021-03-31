Sylacauga City Schools to resume 5-day school schedule, face coverings required

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga City Schools will resume a 5-day schedule of in-person classroom instruction beginning Monday, April 5.
Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “Our school COVID related numbers have greatly decreased to just a few isolated close-contact cases, and we no longer have the need for a full cleaning and sanitation day without students on Wednesdays. Most of our students are back in the classroom each day with just a small percentage engaged in remote learning by principals’ approval.”
Segars went on to say that Sylacauga schools will maintain both the blended and virtual learning platforms for the remainder of the school year.
For the summer and next school year, Sylacauga will collapse the blended learning and only offer virtual platforms for those students requiring an alternative setting.
“We will administer summer school on all of our campuses to provide credit recovery for the students who qualify in grades 6 through 12, and provide summer remediation for kindergarten through eighth grade,” Segars remarked.
Additionally, reasonable steps will be taken to maintain six feet of separation in common areas, with the schools maintaining three feet of separation between students in classrooms as feasible.
Employees and students in second grade or above will continue to wear a mask or facial covering.
Currently, 90 percent of students already have returned to Sylacauga City Schools for in-person classroom instruction
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.