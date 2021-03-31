Special primary election Senate District 14 & House District 73 statewide results

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - These are the unofficial special primary election results from the Alabama Secretary of State’s website:
Total Ballots Cast: 5,970 Total Registered Voters: 105,558 Voter Turnout: 5.66% Counties Reported: 3 of 3 Last Updated: 03/30/2021 09:28:42 p.m.
The election results are unofficial and presented as a courtesy of the Alabama Secretary of State and Alabama’s Probate Judges. The accuracy of the election results is the responsibility of the Probate Judge for each county reporting.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.