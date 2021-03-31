Former police officer pleads guilty to reduced charge in death of estranged wife

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jason McIntosh, who is accused of killing his estranged wife Megan Louise Montgomery, pleaded guilty to a reduced charged of murder Wednesday, March 31.
McIntosh was indicted on capital murder on March 12, 2021.
As part of the plea agreement the murder charge carries a sentence of 30 years. The judge approved the agreement Wednesday.
“Megan began dying on their first date,” said the tearful mother of Megan Montgomery who addressed the court after the guilty plea.
Susann Montgomery-Clark said, “On her birthday I won’t be sitting (with her) in the kitchen with a cake and candles, but at her grave.”
Megan’s sister said, “The day my sister died a part of me died. It left a hole that can never be filled.” Meredith Montgomery said, “She was brainwashed, manipulated and abused, and now she is dead.”
Megan Montgomery was found shot to death in December of 2019 in a parking lot in Mountain Brook.
Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook said Megan was shot at least once in the back and at least once in the head.
“She had a kind big heart.” Susann Montgomery-Clark said her daughter, Megan, loved animals, people, writing and fundraising for causes close to her heart.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.