Oak Mountain Elementary, Middle working virtually after tornado damaged school sites

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Oak Mountain Elementary and Middle School students are working virtually this week as district leaders clean up and assess damage at the school sites. As we know Shelby County was another area hit by tornadoes.
Shelby County School district’s maintenance crews hacked through tornado debris Tuesday that mother nature violently knocked down. While the elementary school had minimal damage and required more campus debris clean up - the middle school damage was more extensive.
District leaders say one wing of the Middle School was damaged along with the HVAC system and the roof. Twenty-two of the district school buses parked between the schools were damaged as well and can’t be used. Students at the Intermediate and High School who had used those buses are now having to look into different options to get to school.
Over 1600 students attend OME and OMM combined. Right now the students are working virtually as the district plans for the remainder of the year.
“We’re trying to make sure we can get them back in school as quickly as we can,” said Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools, “We don’t want another school year like last year. If we can at all possible get them face to face with teachers.”
District leaders hope to have a plan on next steps out to parents soon.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.