JeffCo Sheriff’s Office resumes women’s gun safety classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After pausing for nearly a year due to COVID-19, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has resumed it’s Citizen’s Firearm Safety class for women.
The quarterly class is intended to help gunowners feel more confident when handling their weapons.
“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is an adamant about our citizens having the knowledge and training they need to protect themselves, so I’m happy to see this type of instruction beginning again” Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “It is important that we continuously hold classes such as these so that we can teach our citizens how to handle guns safely in an effort to prevent misuse of firearms.”
In an effort to adhere to safety measures, only 10 spots were made available and all participants were required to tests negative for COVID-19.
“Attending this class was very insightful not only for the gun safety measures, but to better educate myself on how I can protect myself and my family,” Sandra Scott, who attended the class, said. “This was my first time attending, but I’m looking forward to participating in future classes and very thankful to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for offering this class to the public.”
The class is held quarterly.
