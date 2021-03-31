GRAPHIC: North Shelby County man arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A North Shelby County man faces 13 felony charges in a sexual abuse investigation.
Shelby County deputies said on Monday, March 29, 2021, Sergio Anselmo-Cruz was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Task Force at his home in north Shelby County.
Sheriff’s Investigators obtained arrest warrants for 43-year-old Anselmo-Cruz after receiving a report in November of 2020 that he had inappropriate contact with two juvenile victims who were identified as the children of a family friend, in which Anselmo-Cruz once shared a domestic relationship.
Following a thorough investigation, with the assistance of Shelby County’s Child Advocacy Center – Owens House, and the District Attorney’s Office, Anselmo-Cruz has been arrested on 13 felony charges related to the investigation.
Those formal charges are:
Three counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
Two counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child
Two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency, Dependency, or Need of Supervision of Children
Two counts of Rape 1st Degree
Three counts of Sexual Torture of a Child less than 12 Years of Age
One count of Sexual Torture Using an Inanimate Object
Shelby County Sheriff Samaniego commented on the investigation, stating, “These reported crimes are atrocious in nature. Our Criminal Investigations Division has specially trained investigators who focus on sexual crimes. I have full confidence in these investigators to seek justice for these victims.”
Anselsmo-Cruz is currently being held on bonds totaling $692,000.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information about the case to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
