First Alert for strong storms and flash flooding Wednesday morning and afternoon

First Alert AccuTrack is showing an axis of steady to moderate rainfall across the northern third of Mississippi and Alabama. Heavy rain will be the main concern through 7 a.m. It is the same spots that are under a flash flood watch until this evening for rainfall totals up to 1-2 inches. Some locations in northwest Alabama have already recorded 2-4″ of rain, so flash flooding is the main concern before 8 a.m. Temperatures this morning are very warm with most of us in the 60s with a few spots in the 70s to the south. It might feel warm now, but it will turn cold by this afternoon and evening so make sure you grab a warm jacket before you walk out the door. You may need it later. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms will likely move southwards this morning into Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and the Anniston area between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. By early afternoon, the greatest threat for strong storms should occur south of I-20 for areas like Bibb, Greene, Hale, Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. Once the main line moves through, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly from the 60s to the 50s. By 5 or 6 p.m., areas along and north of I-20/59 could end up in the 40s!