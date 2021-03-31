First Alert for strong storms and flash flooding Wednesday morning and afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday. The big story today will be the chance for heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms. We had a tornado warning earlier this morning for parts of Lamar and Marion counties around 2 a.m. that was eventually cancelled as it weakened. We could see a few warnings this morning but the best chance for severe weather will be in the southern half of the state and towards the afternoon hours. A standard slight risk for severe storms, or a threat level two out of five, has been issued for areas along and south of I-20/59. A marginal risk, or a threat level of one out of five is north of I-20/59 where the threat is lower. Main impacts will likely be damaging winds today. A few storms could produce large hail as well. The tornado threat appears very low today, but it is not zero. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings between now and 4 p.m. this afternoon.
First Alert AccuTrack is showing an axis of steady to moderate rainfall across the northern third of Mississippi and Alabama. Heavy rain will be the main concern through 7 a.m. It is the same spots that are under a flash flood watch until this evening for rainfall totals up to 1-2 inches. Some locations in northwest Alabama have already recorded 2-4″ of rain, so flash flooding is the main concern before 8 a.m. Temperatures this morning are very warm with most of us in the 60s with a few spots in the 70s to the south. It might feel warm now, but it will turn cold by this afternoon and evening so make sure you grab a warm jacket before you walk out the door. You may need it later. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky today with a 90% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms will likely move southwards this morning into Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and the Anniston area between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. By early afternoon, the greatest threat for strong storms should occur south of I-20 for areas like Bibb, Greene, Hale, Chilton, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. Once the main line moves through, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly from the 60s to the 50s. By 5 or 6 p.m., areas along and north of I-20/59 could end up in the 40s!
First Alert for Windy Conditions Tonight and Tomorrow: Behind the cold front, we are looking at winds shifting from the south to the northwest. As cold air moves in, we are expecting wind speeds to increase a good bit. We could see winds around 15-25 mph this evening and tonight with gusts around 30 mph. The winds will continue tomorrow afternoon with sustained winds around 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph. It would not surprise me if a wind advisory is issued for parts of our area during this time period. Good idea to secure outdoor furniture and trash cans now before the wind moves in. Combination of the wind and colder temperatures will also result in some cold wind chill temperatures too! Get ready for a little blast of winter tonight through Friday morning.
Turning Cold Tonight: Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s tonight. I doubt we will see freezing temperatures thanks to the windy conditions expected. I think it would be a safe idea to go ahead and cover and protect your plants today for the potential frost and freezing temperatures over the next couple of mornings. Best to be safe than sorry. Don’t forget to bring your pets inside too!
Thursday’s Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be a sunny and cold day. Temperatures could struggle to hit the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. With winds around 15-25 mph, it will likely feel like it is in the 40s all day long. Winds should calm down by Thursday night giving way to a very cold Friday morning.
Freeze Likely Friday Morning: Make sure you protect and cover all of your plants Friday morning. It looks to be our coldest night with most spots dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon with temperatures staying 10-15 degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful with temperatures slowly warming up. We’ll start Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. Freezing temperatures remain possible, so make sure your plants remain protected. We’ll see a few clouds move in, but we’ll stay dry with highs in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday is looking wonderful with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower 70s. Picture perfect weather!
Next Week’s Forecast: The good news is that next week is looking fairly quiet. I’m not forecasting any severe weather through next Wednesday. Warmer temperatures will be the big story for the first half of next week. High temperatures are likely to climb well into the 70s with overnight lows also warming up into the 40s and 50s. Our next chance for showers and storms could occur a week from today.
