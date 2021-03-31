Find Hidden Eggs and support foster children through virtual scavenger egg hunt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now a virtual egg hunt is underway in Birmingham, to benefit children who are aging out of the foster care system.
Second Shift is hosting the event, in which participants pay a fee for clues that will take them on a scavenger hunt past Birmingham’s iconic locations to guess where the “eggs” are located... and win a prize.
All proceeds go towards the non-profit, which helps teenagers who are aging out of the foster care system by providing them mentors, housing assistance, and help during emergency situations.
“Second Shift makes a lasting difference in the lives of these foster kids,” explains founder Tammy Spence. “Over 60% of our older transitional age foster youth leave care without a home, they do not have an identified home so they become immediately homeless.”
Spence has adopted children of her own, and says she founded the organization after going back to school to become a social worker to help foster children. She realized then that many of these teens were becoming adults, without any adult guidance.
“Having a caring stable adult in their lives and someone to assist them with their needs prevent homelessness, prevents unemployment, incarceration, human trafficking and reverses cycle of foster care and changes everything in their lives. What we do is super important for those young people and it changes their lives and it saves lives,” says Spence.
The Hidden Eggs event runs through April 2nd, and there is an option to hunt virtually, or in person. All proceeds will help young people in the Birmingham area. To sign up or learn more about getting involved with Second Shift, visit their website.
