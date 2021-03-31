Fewer people getting COVID-19 vaccinations after Hale County tornadoes

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County Hospital is one of the few places in the county where people can go get vaccinated for COVID-19.
This week, the hospital is encouraging people to get protected against COVID-19 because the vaccine is available now. People showed up early Wednesday and waited in their cars for coronavirus vaccinations to begin inside Greensboro’s National Guard Armory.
Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden considered that an encouraging sight, considering recent tornado strikes.
“Everybody is trying to help their neighbor cleanup, get back to normal. So, the vaccines have kind of taken a backseat,” Weeden said.
He said Hale County Hospital has until Monday to vaccinate 900 more people for coronavirus with a supply of doses it was given almost a week and a half ago. But tornado damage has been at the forefront of many people’s minds.
“Prior to two weeks ago, there was a big demand for vaccine. Now we’re calling people, asking them to come out,” Weeden continued.
Forty-four homes were destroyed and more than 150 were damaged during three tornadoes there in just two weeks. Wednesday, the hospital hosted a vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vaccinate more eligible people as they get off work.
“So we’re telling everybody this is your opportunity. If you want to get vaccinated, now is the time. We have the vaccine. It’s been such a rush up until now,” Weeden added.
Hale County Hospital also has a vaccine clinic Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
