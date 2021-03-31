CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Wes Wyatt said Hayden storm could have been spin-up tornado

HAYDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday morning Tiffany McFall said what she recorded on her phone off her deck in Hayden scared her to death. She thought it was a tornado and WBRC FOX6 First Alert Meteorologist Wes Wyatt said she could be right.
McFall said the video is of Hayden in Blount County on Hays Cemetery Road. She said on the other side is Armstrong Loop and Hailey Hills where trees and power lines were knocked down.
We can’t confirm this was a tornado, but Wes Wyatt said based on the amount of rotation and reports of downed trees in the area, it sure looks like this could have been a brief spin-up tornado.
