Birmingham tornado clean up continues, massive trees into homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The cleanup continues in the Birmingham area for people impacted by last week’s tornado and for some the damage is extensive.
Kristy Childs Plump couldn’t use her front door if she wanted to. It’s crushed and hidden under debris and branches after a massive tree crashed into her home during Thursday’s tornado in Birmingham.
A tree she’d contacted the city about before.
“Informed by the forestry department that tree was slated to come down soon -- but mother nature intervened,” said Kristy Childs Plump, homeowner.
The images of destruction astonishing from the outside, and inside.
“The tree is in 2 of the 3 bedrooms in the home. There is debris, insulation, and wood everywhere. The insurance adjusted said the foundation was impacted,” said Plump.
Love may have saved Plump from Mother Nature’s destruction. She married her neighbor and moved into his home next door. The couple had planned to use her home as a rental property. While thankful for life, she’s trying to figure out what’s next.
“It definitely hurts to see it in this condition,” said Plump, “These were rooms just last week. Four walls and safe and now you can see the clear blue sky from inside the house.”
The couple is thankful that they didn’t lose a lot of personal belongings. But for others impacted by tornado damage in Birmingham - the city does have a crisis clean up line. That number to call is 833-904-1085.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.